Sanjrani for strengthening economic, defense ties with Brazil

Ambassador of Brazil Olyntho Viera on Friday called on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and discussed ways for enhancing bilateral ties.

He said Pakistan and Brazil enjoyed amiable and cordial relations, especially strong trade ties and excellent cooperation at multilateral forums.

“We want to further strengthen bilateral ties with Brazil in all fields including political, economic and defence”, he added.

He underlined the vitality of Parliamentary Friendship Groups which served as an avenue of continued dialogue and as a means of deepening people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

Discussing the trade potential of the two countries, the chairman said Brazil was the main trading partner of Pakistan in South America having bilateral trade of apps US$ 1.3 billion.

“There is a vast potential for Brazilian investments in dairy, beef and poultry, halal sector, pharmaceutical, agriculture and IT in Pakistan. Pakistan would like to benefit from Brazil’s expertise in agriculture and technical fields,” Sanjrani underscored.

He said Pakistan’s friendly trade regime and a large consumer market offered economic opportunities for Brazilian businesses and they should benefit from such prospects, adding that Pakistan produced high-quality textile, sports goods and surgical instruments which could find a good market in Brazil.

The meeting called for fostering high-level visits between the two countries. Both sides considered enriching high-level exchanges and visits which would pave the way for further deepening the bilateral ties.

The two sides agreed on increasing people-to-people contact and stimulating the exchange of delegations to enhance understanding of the culture and learn from the experiences of respective countries.

The Senate chairman also expressed his condolences on the sad demise of ambassador’s wife.