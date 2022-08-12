Case of misconduct: AJK SC advises minister to study law

The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir here on Friday, in a case of misconduct, advised the AJK minister for law and parliamentary Sardar Faheem Akhter Rubbani to study the law and the constitution.

The learned court comprising full bench of the apex court of AJK headed by Chief Justice Mr. Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan with judges – Muhammad Justice Raza Ali Khan and Mr. Justice Khawaja Muhammad Nasim started the proceeding of the case in continuation of the top court notice served to the AJK law minister Faheem Akhter Rubbani on August 10, 2022.

As reported earlier, the Judges Council comprising top Judges of the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir had unanimously decided on Wednesday to summon the AJK Minister for Law, Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sardar Akhtar Rubbani to appear, in person, before the apex court on August 12 – Friday to explain about his alleged misconduct of directly contacting, by phone, to the honorable Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan over an absolutely irrelevant and unconcerned matter.

In response to the orders of the AJK Supreme Court, the AJK law minister Faheem Akhter Rabbani on Friday appeared before the full bench of the apex court in person along with the Advocate General and submitted his clarification in writing by framing entire responsibility of the episode on his personal assistant.

The AJK SC strongly reprimanded the minister declaring his act and deed absolutely contradictory.

Responding to that the minister prayed to the court that he would offer unconditional apology.

The learned apex court, however, advised the minister to submit his apology in writing in the court within next one week – besides directing him to immediately withdraw the orders of the suspension of his Personal Assistant. The court also ordered the law minister Faheem Akhter Rabbani to submit the implementation report, in response to the above orders of the learned court, to the Registrar of the court.

The case shall be taken up after summer vacation at Muzaffarabad, the court ordered. Earlier while hearing the case, the Chief Justice Mr. Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan reportedly remarked that why not the law minister should be sent without the official flag car.

The honorable AJK CJ remarked about the law minister: “You seem to be in any political pressure. You don’t have your own thinking – rather seems like you are playing in the hands of others. You don’t know your office work – since several issues related to your department are still lying incomplete. You must be seriousness in yourself”.

The learned judge Mr. Justice Raza Ali Khan asked the law minister why he was seeking meeting of the Secretaries of the political parties with the Chief Justice ? What is the link of the Supreme Court to this message of the law minister in connection with the Local Bodies elections in Azad Jammu Kashmir ? On this question, the minister responded by saying “sorry.”