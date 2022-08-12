Neelam Muneer sets social media ablaze with new pictures

The latest picture gallery of film and TV actor Neelam Muneer Khan is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ actor took to her official account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, and shared a bunch of stunning pictures of herself on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms.

“Feeling Mysterious,” read the caption on the two-picture gallery of Khan.

The now-viral pictures had Neelam Muneer look glamorous in a yellow floor-length gown, with power shoulder details. Khan completed the exquisite look with curled hair and bold makeup featuring bright red lips.

The snaps shared by the actor on her Instagram handle garnered a massive response from her 6.3 million followers on the social site. The post was liked by over 46,000 users of the platform within a few hours, several of whom also turned to the comment section to drop heartwarming compliments for the actor.

Here is what the comments bar looked like:

Yellow

Cute

Pretty

Koe itna haseen kesay hoskta hai Neelum (How someone can be so beautiful)

Gorgeous?

Stunning

Too sizzling in yellow

Khan who is one of the most followed celebs of Pakistan on social media often takes to her official accounts to share glimpses of work as well as personal life with her millions of fans.

On the work front, Neelam Muneer Khan last appeared on the big screen with Yasir Nawaz directorial murder mystery ‘Chakkar’. She is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai.’ The play – which airs in prime time every Monday – follows the tale of Rabi and her cousin-fiancé Mateen, while some uncontrollable incidents pulled the two apart.