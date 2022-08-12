Sadaf Kanwal melts hearts with new videos

The videos shared by actor-model Sadaf Kanwal of the bond shared by Sabzwari girls are going viral across social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Thursday, the new mom Sadaf Kanwal shared a couple of snippets of her daughter, Zahra, with Nooreh – the firstborn of her husband, Shehroz Sabzwari – on the feed.

The two-video gallery of Sabzwari girls playing together was captioned with “Sister bond”.

The doting elder sister can be seen adoring her newborn sibling in the viral clips. “She is just too cute, a million per cent,” Nooreh said in one of the videos.

The heart-melting videos of sisters’ bond were loved by social users including the showbiz fraternity. A number of celebs with the likes of Yashma Gill, Mehreen Syed, Sadia Faisal, Sohai Ali Abro, Aiman Khan, Minal Khan, Sana Javed, and Amna Ilyas among others were spotted in the comments section with heart-warming wishes for the girls.

It is pertinent to mention that celebrity couple, Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal welcomed their first child, a baby girl, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari on Tuesday, which was first announced by supermodel Mehreen Syed.

A day earlier, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor shared an adorable snap of the first meeting of his daughters on the Insta stories. “Nooreh baba with Zahra baba,” the proud father wrote on the picture.

For those unversed, Nooreh is the first child of Sabzwari with his ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf.

Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation from his ex-wife.