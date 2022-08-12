French player Paul Pogba voices solidarity with people of Gaza

French football player Paul Pogba has expressed sympathy with the Palestinians who lost their lives during Israel’s latest attacks on Gaza. On Instagram, the Juventus midfielder posted a photo of Gazan children who lost their lives in the attack with a note saying: “May Allah protect the people of Gaza.”

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip last week, citing what the army said was an “imminent threat of attacks” by the Islamic Jihad group. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 45 Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl, were killed in the airstrikes, while over 360 others were injured. The 29-year-old French star has several times voiced support for the Palestinian people on social media.