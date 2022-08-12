Shehroze Kashif summits another highest mountain

A new astounding record has been set by an ambitious 20-year-old climber. Shehroze Kashif conquered the 8000m Gasherbrum-1, which is the highest mountain in the world, setting a new record.

The proud father of this mountaineer, Kashif Salman, confirmed the exact timing. He said that Shehroze had reached the summit at 4:09 am on Friday morning.

This is another feather in Shehroze Kashif’s cap. The climber has already covered all the great eight-thousander peaks in Pakistan. He has already outshined Britain’s Adriana Brownlee’s record after a mere 12 days of her achieving it. He is now the youngest climber to have accomplished the seemingly insurmountable feat.

Shehroze Kashif is also the youngest mountaineer to have conquered K2, the world’s second highest peak, in July 2021.

Shehroze is a resident of Lahore who returned after approximately two months of being the youngest climber to summit the world’s highest mountain, Mount Everest. This was all part of the SST Expedition 2021.

Shehroze enthusiastically started climbing at the age of 11, summiting Makra Peak, which was 3,885m. He moved on from there, taking his passions and testing them at higher altitudes. He conquered Musa ka Massalah (4,080m). At the tender age of 12, he summited Chembra Peak (4,600m).

He followed these conquests by Minglik Sar Shimshal (6,050m) just when he was 13 years old, and the K2 Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp, which is located at the astounding altitude of 5,585m. Shehroze’s successes continued as he then succumbed to Khurdopin Pass (5,890m) at the age of 15.

At the age of 117, he managed to climb Broad Peak (8,047m), having the title ‘The Broad Boy’ attached to his name, making his way to Khusar Gang-Alpine Style (6,050m), being just 18 years old.

He summited Mount Everest when he was just 19, simultaneously becoming one of the youngest people in the country to do so.