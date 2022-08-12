Summer vacations of schools in KP extended till August 31

Good news for students as summer vacations of schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been extended till August 31.

The extension of holidays will be applied only to schools in hot areas.

According to the announcement issued by the Ministry of Education, the decision was taken in view of the increase in heat waves in the province in recent days.

The schools will reopen from September 1 instead of August 15. The extension of holidays will be applied to students up to matriculation.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the schedule for the summer vacations in all the private and public sector educational institutions for the academic year 2022-23.

A notification was issued by Elementary and Secondary Education that cited that the summer vacations will begin from June 1st and will continue till August 14th in all schools and colleges.

It also added that the results for final examinations in summer and winter zones would be declared on May 31 and June 30, 2022, respectively.