Stay tuned for 13th

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan Thursday said efforts were being made to bring the PML-N Quaid and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back in September, and for this purpose a conspiracy was being hatched to weaken him and the PTI.

In an interview with a news channel, Imran said his character-assassination was being carried out to ban and sideline him.

Imran said he was seeing a conspiracy behind the incidents of Swat, adding that previously the ANP had been targeted by the TTP, which termed ANP a supporter of the US and now it was targeting the PTI there. He said there was no logic and reason in targeting the PTI, as it believed in pursuing an independent foreign policy.

“So, I think there is a plot behind the Swat incidents and some forces want to harm the PTI,” Imran observed.

Replying to a question, Imran said he would give a roadmap and strategy to his people in the Lahore public gathering and tell them how a nation gets real independence and freedom.

He maintained that 26 years ago, he said he would never let his nation bow to anyone and make it a respectable and self-reliant people.

He said inflation had become the biggest issue of the people, as the ‘imported’ government had made their life miserable.

He observed that the US immensely pressurized India not to buy oil from Russia but the country refused and said it was in the interest of its people.

Imran said he was not anti-US but wanted that Pakistan must be allowed and must be independent in taking its decisions like India.

He further said that in the war of Afghanistan, when the Afghans were supporting the US, they were called Mujahideen but when they refused to support the US, they were declared terrorists.

“Even today, our soldiers are being killed in others’ wars,” he said. He said in the foreign media, it was being reported that drone attacks were being carried out in Afghanistan from Pakistan for getting dollars, adding that if it was true, it will be very disastrous for the country.

He said if the economy of Pakistan went down, it will also affect the security of the country. The PTI chief further said that he would never accept the slavery of any country.

Imran maintained that he had no foreign accounts and properties so he had no fear of the western countries’ anger and annoyance, adding he respected the US and other countries but he was taking a stance for the interests of his country.

He added that those politicians who have accounts and properties and their children are living in foreign countries, how they can go against the interests of the US and western countries. Asked if he again Became the prime minister, will there be bad ties with the US, he said the US and the West respected those people and countries who respected themselves.

“there’s a mindset in Pakistan that if the US gets angry with us, we cannot survive. I am against this mindset and want to bring my nation out of this fear,” Imran continued.

He said those who had brought this imported government did not want an independent and sovereign government in Pakistan. Imran maintained that the government was afraid of the PTI as they knew that they could not defeat the PTI so they were using tactics to defame him (Imran) and the PTI.

The PTI chief said the PTI was passing through a decisive moment and was making efforts to establish a justice system. Imran said he would bring back his party’s annoyed and neglected leaders and workers as they were ignored by the PTI government.

He said when the PTI came into power for the first time, it could not give the respect and value to its workers and supporters they deserved.

He said his government in Punjab was trying its best to provide relief to the people and it was working to revive all the facilities introduced by the then PTI government particularly the Health Cards.

Imran said he was ready to talk with the government if it first announced the date of the fresh general elections.

Earlier, addressing a convention in Islamabad organized in line with the National Minorities Day, Imran said no society could progress unless its people were granted rights.

The National Day of Minorities was observed to honour the services rendered by minorities for the creation of Pakistan and their subsequent contribution to nation-building.

The government declared August 11 as National Minority Day in 2009. “Our war is to retake our freedom from slavery,” he added.

Imran said they would celebrate Haqiqi Azadi on August 13 at the Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

He said a small clique was imposed on the country and their struggle was against them.

He reiterated that Pakistan could not move forward unless a system of justice was established.

Imran said he started the movement for justice which was actually the movement for rights.

He cited examples of the developed world and Islamic history to sensitize people to how advancement in society was directly linked to the dispensation of justice. Imran Khan also condemned forced conversions and termed it against the Islamic values.

He vowed to protect the rights of minorities in the country and said they see every minority member in the country as an equal citizen. Imran said his party will oppose forced conversions of girls to Islam.

He said holy Prophet (PBUH) was a mercy to the whole world and the State of Madina was the first welfare state in the world. He said the holy Prophet (PBUH) had signed Meesaq-e-Madina (Madina Accord) with the people of all religions.

He asked the minority communities to join his movement for real freedom.

“The aim of PTI is to provide justice to the people and our war is against the elite capture and a small group of people who have been imposed upon the country and have a monopoly on resources,” he said.

Calling justice and rule of law two main components to achieve ‘real freedom,’ the former premier said human rights and humanity are the bedrock of society.

“A society can never prosper without the rule of law..everyone including rich and poor must have equal human rights,” he added.

Imran strongly condemned the arrest of director news of a private TV channel and the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s assistant.

Terming the arrests ‘fascist illegal abductions’, the PTI chairman asked the legal community if there were no “fundamental rights anymore”