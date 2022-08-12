16-member committee formed for talks with protesters in N Waziristan

The government has constituted a 16-member committee to hold talks with stakeholders to control deteriorating law and order situation in Miranshah and Mir Ali sub-divisions of North Waziristan tribal district as protests continue by the local people.

People of North Waziristan are holding protests for more than 25 days against the fresh wave of lawlessness and target killings.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Defence stated that the committee has been constituted to control the escalating situation following a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani on Wednesday.

The newly-formed committee will hold a meeting at the Durrani House in Bannu at 10am today (Friday) and the committee members will subsequently leave for Mir Ali to hold talks with protesters who have been staging a sit-in in the area.

“The restoration of law and order situation in Mir Ali and Miranshah is the top priority of the 16-member Jirga,” the notification added.

The committee consists of Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Ata-ur-Rehman (JUI-F), Amir Muqam (PML-N), Murtaza Javed Abbasi (PML-N), Ajmal Wali Khan (ANP), Najamuddin Khan (PPP), Faisal Karim Kundi (PPP), Sikander Khan Sherpao (QWP), Abdullah Nangyal (NDM), Haider Khan Advocate (PkMAP), Mukhtar Bacha (NP-Bizenjo group), Fayyaz Khan (JUP-Noorani group), Zakir Shah (Jamiat e Ahle Hadees, Sajid Mir group), Maulana Attaul Haq Darwesh (JUP), Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan (JI) and Prof. M Ibrahim Khan (JI).

Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan had on August 3 held a press conference, saying around 63 incidents of target killings were reported in North Waziristan, with most of them occurring in Mir Ali.