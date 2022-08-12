Farah Khan sends another defamation notice to Atta Tarar

Farah Khan, who is a close friend of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, has sent another legal notice as a “final reminder” to Attaullah Tarar of the PML-N, asking him to refrain from defaming her.

Farah Khan’s lawyer Azhar Siddique said in the legal notice that Attaullah Tarar had refuted all contentions raised without “corroborating any of the defenses taken by him with concrete evidence”.

The notice demanded that Tarar cease and desist from all ongoing and existing defamation of Farah Khan, her name, and her reputation. It also demanded that the PML-N leader tender an unconditional apology within seven days of receiving the notice which stated that he would desist from further defamation of Farah.

The notice also asked Tarar to publish a contradiction and tender an unconditional apology together with a prompt and perpetual cease and desist written assurance” in every prominent newspaper, electronically as well as via social media within seven days of receiving the notice.

In addition, it also asked Tarar to pay Farah a sum of Rs5 billion for using the “derogatory and defamatory term” in the past and an additional Rs5 billion for using the same term once again in London in May 2022.

It stated that since the PML-N leader had not adhered to the requests made in the earlier notices, “we are hereby intimating you that we are initiating defamation proceedings against you before the court of competent jurisdiction”. Farah Khan reportedly left the country following the PTI chief’s ouster from power. She has since been named in several cases that have been opened against her by investigators.