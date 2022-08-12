Be careful in future while issuing notices, IHC tells FIA

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued a written order regarding disposing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) notices in the prohibited funding scam.

In a four-page judgment issued by Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, the court said that the petition had become ineffective after the staff of PTI Secretariat had joined investigation and submitted answer to the agency.

The court instructed the FIA to be careful next time while issuing the notices to the people.

According to the petitioner’s lawyer, the notices were issued by the FIA in violation of its own circular and orders of IHC. The court instructed the FIA to add appropriate information in its notices next time.

The FIA had summoned employees of the PTI Secretariat and served notices on them in the prohibited funding scam. However, the PTI challenged the notices before the IHC and claimed that the agency had not mentioned the reason or subject in its notices to the staff.

The court had disposed of the case after the assurance of FIA for adding relevant information and amending the notices.