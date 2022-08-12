Flood warning issued for parts of Punjab, KP

The Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned citizens of an imminent flood after India released floodwater into the Chenab River on Thursday. According to an alert issued by the PMD, high-intensity flooding is expected at Marala and Khanki on Thursday night and Friday (today). It also warned that Chenab River floodwaters would reach Qadirabad a day later. “Medium to high-level flooding is also expected in the nullahs of Ravi and Chenab rivers during the next 48 hours,” the Flood Forecasting Division said in its advisory issued to all government departments. Severe inundation may disrupt life in the flood plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from August 11-14. The authorities fear that those already suffering from the catastrophic impact of recent monsoon waves would be thrown into further jeopardy by the impending flood. The Met Office said flash flooding is expected in the rivers/nullahs of Kohat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan divisions along with Mianwali today and tomorrow. The Met Department has also alerted government institutions and asked people to take precautionary measures in the wake of a flood emergency.