PTI’s anti-state behavior reflects Imran’s disloyalty to nation: Musadik

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) anti-state behavior reflected the ‘disloyalty’ of its party chief Imran Khan to the nation. He said the PTI leaders were habitual of maligning national institutions for personal gains. Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, he said Imran Khan in person and his party leaders had been indulging in targeting and pressurizing the national institutions to get decisions in favor. “They [PTI leaders] are uttering derogatory remarks and spreading hateful content among the masses through social media teams against the ‘Army’ which is safeguard of the country,” he added. Earlier, while talking to a private news channel, Musadik said the PTI leadership and Shehbaz Gill were trying to tarnish the image of national institutions. He urged the PTI leadership to avoid creating chaos. He asked the leaders of PTI to show moral courage and admit their mistakes.