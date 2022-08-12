Punjab CM commits zero tolerance for child abusers abusers

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Thursday said that the working parameters of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) need to be extended to all district of the province.

According to details, the chief minister made these remarks during a meeting with the child protection bureau’s Chairperson Sarah Ahmad. During the meeting, Sarah Ahmad briefed CM Pervaiz Elahi on the performance of CPWB in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister praised the bureau’s role in protection of children’s rights, saying that it was the provincial government’s responsibility to improve the child protection mechanism.

He stressed the need to extend child protection units to all districts of the province. “Elements involved in abuse of children do not deserve any concession,” CM Elahi said, calling for indiscriminate legal action against such people.

The Punjab chief minister also praised the performance of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, vowing to support the CPWB at any cost.

CM Punjab appoints five Political Assistants: The Punjab Chief Minister, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has appointed five Political Assistants on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

The notification for the appointment of the Political Assistants has been issued by the CM secretariat Punjab after the approval of Chief Minister.

According to the notification, Samina Khawar Hayat, Zubair Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Amir Khan, Amjad Parvez and Chaudhry Arif Gondal have been appointed as Political Assistants to the Chief Minister.

Provision of basic facilities to masses top priority: Punjab Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan said that all basic facilities including education, health and infrastructure would be provided to end the backwardness of the district.

He said that every possible step would be taken for the welfare of the people across the district under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi.

He was talking to various delegations of notables at his residence on Thursday. The provincial minister said that the work would continue on the ongoing projects of construction and development in the district, and new projects for public welfare would also be started.

Revenue department was being developed on modern lines; rural revenue centers had been established at the mouza level, while the centres would be upgraded soon and all the facilities would be provided to save the people of remote areas from traveling to Muzaffargarh city, he added.

He further said that the law and order situation had been very good throughout the district during Muharram because of peaceful people, Ulema , police and district administration. He congratulated the police and the district administration for maintaining peace throughout the district.

The members of the peace committee played an exemplary role for the establishment of peace, he said. He listened to the problems of people who had come from different areas.