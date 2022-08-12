Diamond jubilee celebrations reach peak

As only two-day left to celebrate the 75th independence day of Pakistan, preparations have reached to its peak in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where people were decorating their houses, residences, markets and vehicles with national flags, stickers and badges to express love for their beloved country.

From Chitral to Khyber and Waizristan to Kohistan districts, people of all 35 districts expedited decoration of their houses, bungalows, cars, buses, rickshaws, wagons, motorcycles and bicycles with national flags, green-white colours banners and stickers ahead of Jashin-e-Azadi celebrations.

National flags were being hoisted in all 35 districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including seven merged tribal districts. In Peshawar, great enthusiasm was witnessed among people, youth and children. The bazaars, markets and shopping arcades were flooded with national flags, badges, stickers and others independence day’s related accessories.

Students and youth were taking great interest in models of historic buildings of independence movement including Quaid-e-Azam Residency Ziarat, Islamia College Peshawar and others.

National flag hoisting ceremonies would also be held in Governor House, Chief Minister House and KP Assembly. Similarly, national flag hoisting functions would also be organized at Pakistan Railways, Peshawar High Court, University of Peshawar, Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, Islamia College University Peshawar and DC offices in all 35 districts of the province.

Major government and private buildings were being illuminated with colourful lights and buntings in Peshawar making a festive look. Families and young motorcyclists thronged to bazaars, markets and parks illuminated tastefully to inculcate a sense of patriotism among children.

The children and youth were seen painting their faces with green and white colours to show their immense love for Pakistan. “I came from Nowshera to decorate my face with green-white flag look different on independence day,” said Maliaka Khan, a four grade student of a private school at Qisa Khwani bazaar.

Accompanied by her father, she said, “I purchased 100 stickers and badges for my school’s fellows, relatives and will distribute it tomorrow among them following their requests.”

Functions and ceremonies were planned in various cities, towns and villages across the province.

Seminars, walks, rallies, conferences and declamation contests were planned by public and private organizations, civil society and transport unions to highlight the importance of the day.

Pakistan came into being on world map on August 14, 1947 following historic struggle made by the Muslims of South Asia led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Surge in tourism observed ahead of Diamond Jubilee celebrations: Enjoying the famous national song ‘Dil Dil Pakistan’ with his family during hiking at picturesque Galyat valleys ahead of Pakistan’s diamond jubilee celebrations, Qaisar Khan (62), a retired employee of Wapda, was over the moon after visiting his favorite resort amid blossoming monsoon seasonal flowers.

Qaisar’s sons Zeeshan and Ehtisham, residents of Wapda Town Nowshera, were walking on 11.44-mile long colonial era Miranjani-Nathiagali hiking trail amid hide and seeks between sun and clouds over the lofty mountains of Nathiagali. They were seen dancing to the tunes of national songs such as Dil Dil Pakistan, Hai Jazba Janoon and Sohni Dharti.

“Nathiagali is my favorite tourist resort and this year we decided to celebrate the diamond jubilee celebrations with great pomp and show here,” Ehtisham Khan, who teaches at a private college in Peshawar, told APP.

Relishing the traditional food, Qaisar’s sons dressed in track suits were singing national songs during tracking to demonstrate love and warmth for their home country created after a lot of sacrifices by the Muslims of South Asia under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 14, 1947.

“Pakistan is blessed with all natural resources including eight highest lofty mountain peaks of the world, birds chirping in valleys, deserts and beaches. Marketing these resources and places especially through digital media can help attract huge foreign exchange here,” Professor Ehtisham said.