Ramsha drops jaws with her new look

The new pictures of showbiz A-lister Ramsha Khan are going viral across social media platforms. The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star took to her official account on the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, and shared a bunch of new pictures of herself on the feed, which went viral across social media platforms. Khan added a single ‘snake’ emoticon as the caption to the three-picture gallery.

The now-viral pictures had the actor look sleek in a snake print fitted top and matching shoes, which she paired with black denim bell bottoms. Khan kept the look chic with statement earrings, pulled-back hair and subtle makeup.

The snaps shared by Khan on her Instagram handle garnered an immense response from her 2.5 million followers on the social site. The post was not only liked by over 138,000 users of the platform, but several of them took to the comment section as well and dropped compliments for the actor.

Here is what her followers wrote:

Ramsha Khan, who is one of the most liked celebs of the moment, enjoys a huge fanbase on social media as well and often posts glimpses of her professional projects and personal life on the picture-sharing site.

Khan, with her constant stellar performances one after the other, has carved herself a niche in the entertainment industry. Some of her most-loved performances include ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, ‘Shehnai’, ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’ and ‘Khud Parast’.