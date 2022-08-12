Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal reveal name of newborn daughter

Showbiz celebrity couple, Shehroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal have named their new-born daughter, Syeda Zahra Sabzwari.

The celebrity duo who welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Tuesday have named their daughter, Zahra, which was confirmed by the new mom herself.

It happened so when the ‘Apni Apni Love Story’ actor reposted the Instagram wishes shared by the showbiz fraternity, which had the name of her daughter ‘Syeda Zahra Sabzwari’ mentioned in it.

Moreover, the ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor shared an adorable snap on his stories on the photo and video sharing application, which see the first meeting between Sabzwari girls. “Nooreh baba with Zahra baba,” the proud father wrote on the picture.

Additionally, several videos circulating across social media also glimpsed the grandparents and Sadaf with the child, while Sabzwari can be seen feeding sweets to guests.

It is pertinent to mention that supermodel Mehreen Syed first broke the joyous news of the birth on her Instagram handle with a picture of the newborn baby girl and wrote, “Mashallah Allah ki rehmat? congratulations.”

The showbiz fraternity filled the comments section on the post with congratulatory messages for the parents along with heartfelt wishes for the newborn.

For those unversed, the daughter is first for Sadaf, while the second for Shehroz who is the father to a

girl – Nooreh with his ex-wife, actor Syra Yousuf.

Sadaf Kanwal and Shehroz Sabzwari tied the knot on May 31, 2020, in an intimate nikah ceremony, following the latter’s separation from his ex-wife.