How Kim Kardashian really feels about Kanye West’s reaction to her breakup

Kanye West isn’t winning over Kim Kardashian with his online behaviour. On Aug. 8, the Grammy-winning rapper returned to Instagram where he appeared to sound off on his estranged wife’s recent breakup with Pete Davidson. Without any caption, Kanye posted a mock New York Times newspaper with the headline “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.”

The post, which has since been deleted, quickly had an impact on Kim.

“Kim is upset,” a source close to the situation exclusively shared with E! News. “Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally.”

The source added that Kim is “not okay with this type of behaviour and won’t tolerate her loved ones being treated like this.”

Back on Aug. 5, sources close to Kim and Pete exclusively confirmed to E! News that the pair had broken up and decided to just be friends. The insiders shared that while the duo has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long-distance dynamic and demanding schedules made it challenging to maintain a relationship.

Kim proved how much respect she still has for her ex-boyfriend when she quickly took steps to have Kanye’s Instagram post removed. “She has asked numerous times for him to take down the post,” the source shared with E! News. “She will always protect Pete.” Kanye later deleted the post after being up for more than four hours. As Pete continues spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!, Kim is focused on raising her four children-North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint-with Kanye. At the same time, The Kardashians star isn’t interested in reconciling with the father of her four children. In fact, an insider previously told E! News the divorce is moving ahead. Kim filed to end her marriage to Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March. Despite some family drama following the split, Kim has continued to put her family first as she works to finalize her divorce.