Nazia Hassan to light up Times Square on the occasion of her 22nd death anniversary

The Queen of South Asian Pop Nazia Hassan is on her way to light up Times Square! Getting the respect and honour she always deserved, the late singer’s picture will be displayed later this month in New York’s hippest space as part of Spotify’s global EQUAL initiative.

But for now, as the brand ambassador for the month of August, she’s headlining the cover of the streaming app’s EQUAL playlist, both local and global and her iconic song Boom Boom is highlighted for everyone to groove to.

Embossing an everlasting mark in the nation’s hearts and revered for redefining local pop music landscape during the golden era of the 80s and 90s, Nazia became the first EQUAL ambassador to be honoured posthumously. The programme, which launched earlier this year to provide space to women artists’ voices and recognise their impact on the music industry, has chosen the legendary Nazia this month in commemoration on the occasion of her 22nd death anniversary.

“Nazia Hassan is a name synonymous with finesse and soulful rhymes. Her influence on the subcontinent continues to be emulated and admired until this day, even after her passing. Making her debut with the song Aap Jaisa Koi in 1980, she and her brother Zoheb Hassan have sold more than 65 million records worldwide. Having won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer at 15 in 1981, she remains the first Pakistani and the youngest recipient of the accolade to date,” stated a press release issued by the music streaming platform.

It further added, “As the world celebrates the 22nd anniversary of her passing on Aug 13, EQUAL Pakistan remembers her profound impact on Pakistan’s music ecosystem. With her brother Zoheb Hassan, Nazia holds enormous respect and affection for her music and her contributions to social causes.”

Commenting on the inclusion of his sister in the program, Zoheb said: “I’d like to thank Spotify for nominating my sister Nazia Hassan as the EQUAL Ambassador for Pakistan and Global. As kids, we’ve been sincere to our art and music. When we started, we filled the void for pop music for youngsters at the time when folk and traditional music dominated the music scene across South Asia. Our music eventually transcended across the world, proving that music does not have any boundaries. It is also important for artists to use their popularity for social changes as we tried when we were young, from looking after the environment to advocating peace.”

“This month, we are shining a light on an artist who revolutionised the music industry not only in her era but also for the times to come. That voice is none other than Nazia Hassan. We could not be prouder to have chosen to celebrate her life and music,” highlighted Spotify’s Khan FM, Artist and Label Partnerships, Pakistan.

“We hope that her fans from all over the world can bring their emotions, love and respect and relive her life’s memories through all her epic achievements and accomplishments. Join us in celebrating an icon who etched a place in our hearts, forever with her soulful melodies.”

Before Hasan, the program has honoured Grammy winner Arooj Aftab, Natasha Baig, Hadiqa Kiani and Mehak Ali and has a list of exemplary female voices to introduce the world with. As per Spotify, each EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador of the Month will receive organic and on-platform promotion across Spotify’s editorial spaces. The model is meant to propel artists’ reach on the platform in both their home countries and beyond. Each EQUAL Ambassador is set to get a billboard placement in the middle of Times Square in New York as well and we can’t wait to see who’s next!