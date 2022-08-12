Dubai based banker Sana Afridi is a doppelgänger of Shefali

Have you ever wondered if you resemble any famous personality? Well, that’s one thing everyone wishes for. To look like their favourite celebrity. But that’s just a mere wish. Apart from this fact, there are still a whole lot of people who share the same face as a renowned celebrity. It’s just a matter of time till they get discovered for their uncanny resemblance. Either it’s by family members, friend, colleagues or even on the Internet. However, the Internet community has once more proven its mettle. A new chapter has been added to the drama of doppelgangers: the internet has uncovered a person who is an exact lookalike of Shefali Shah, the famous Ali Bhatt’s Darling co-star actress! Users of social media platforms have an uncanny ability to unearth the most peculiar content on the internet. Finding people that look like famous people is currently one of the most popular trends. The Internet never ceases to astound us, whether it’s the “long lost twin” of Sanam Saeed that we found in Ricky Martin or the near identical clone of Iqra Aziz that we found in Beirut.