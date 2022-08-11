Is the Fifth-Generation War Affecting Pakistan?

No thought, idea, or feeling can come to your mind automatically unless some external force itself must bring it to your mind. Things change from time to time. This is the 21st century and today war is not fought with swords, daggers or guns, but the way of war today is the Fifth-Generation war. It means making a nation biased towards its army, judiciary and other national institutions. It is a method of warfare in which the opposing nation defeats the opponent without using any weapons or men of its own. Fifth-Generation warfare is conducted primarily through non-kinetic military action, such as social engineering, misinformation, and cyberattacks, along with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and fully autonomous systems. In the current situation in Pakistan, the Fifth-Generation war is at its peak. Anti-Pakistan powers, by using fifth-generation warfare tools, have concocted various issues for Pakistan’s national integration, such as security, terrorism, ethnic issues, and socio-economic problems. India has been operating 265 websites in 65 countries; flashing out anti-Pakistan propaganda, mostly in Europe. These websites were run by Srivastava Group, a front office of the Indian intelligence agency, RAW. Politicians of Pakistan are also the reason for the Fifth-Generation war. Politicians feel the need to vilify the army for their politics and throw mud on their big names for their politics. Alas! They just do it without hesitation.

Three major political parties of Pakistan(PML-N, PTI and PPP) have done this and some are still doing it. We have already done a lot of damage to the country by going against our army. Let me take you back to 1971 when Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his political advantage made the people in East Pakistan (Bangladesh) against the army, then we saw the result of Pakistan being divided into two parts. If Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had settled their political issues with each other and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had not incited the people of his own country to revolt against his own country’s army, then today East Pakistan(Bangladesh) would be with us. And we would have been stronger politically, defensively and financially today. Even today some people want to further divide Pakistan into two parts and those people are filling the minds of the people against the army. Even today, huge propaganda against the army is going on in Pakistan, which is led by India’s intelligence agency, and by organizations from other hostile countries of Pakistan. Pakistan’s army has always made Pakistan proud. Whether it is a flood or terrorism issue, Pakistan Army always put their lives in the palm of their hands and helped the people. So when they do so much for us, we should also stop the propaganda against Pakistan Army and should not support those who are running this propaganda. We unknowingly start criticizing those people who stand at the border away from their families because of us and are ready to give their lives for us. But still, we don’t value them, isn’t it an open contradiction?

If we go with these people today, we will betray our nation and a Muslim cannot be guilty of treason against his state. I dedicate my first article to the soldiers and martyrs standing on our borders, and especially to Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, who was martyred while helping the people of Balochistan during the flood situation of Balochistan. A few days before his martyrdom, these were some of his words that touched me deeply and I would like to share them with you.

“They abuse us, these are our brothers they are angry with us. Don’t abuse back. And when the time comes, give your life for them, because they are our brothers and we are their protectors”. –Lieutenant General Sarfraz

May Allah grant the State of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army success and prosperity always and keep it forever.

The writer is a freelance columnist.