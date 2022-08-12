Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 12 August 2022 is being sold for Rs. 123460 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 144000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 12 August 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 144000 Rs. 131999 Rs. 126000 Rs. 108000 per 10 Gram Rs. 123460 Rs. 113171 Rs. 108028 Rs. 92595 per Gram Gold Rs. 12346 Rs. 11317 Rs. 10803 Rs. 9260

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.