Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

On Thursday, Islamabad police arrested the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver after they raided the latter’s residence to recover Gill’s mobile phone for investigation in the sedition case being pursued against him.

According to the Islamabad Police, when they raided Gill’s assistant Izhar’s home he had fled, however, they took his wife and a relative into custody.

“The raid was conducted to recover Shahbaz Gill’s mobile phone as he told police that he gave his device to the driver during arrest on Tuesday,” the police said. Izhar’s wife and brother-in-law attacked law enforcement officers and tore their uniforms.

The two have been accused of impeding state duties and a case has been lodged against them at the Aabpara Police Station.

The development came a day after senior PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was handed over to police on a two-day physical remand in a sedition case against him. Islamabad court approved the physical remand of the PTI leader.

The magistrate court ordered the Islamabad Kohsar police to bring Gill back before the court on Friday while announcing the reserved verdict.

The duty magistrate noted that based on the record provided and in light of the accusations against Shahbaz Gill, the physical remand was required, according to the written order issued by the court.

The magistrate further stated that a forensic test to match the recorded voice of Gill was also necessary. He ordered the police to inform the court after completing the investigation in two days.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan strongly condemned the raid on Izhar’s residence and termed his wife’s arrest “fascist illegal abductions”.

“I want to ask our legal community are there no fundamental rights anymore?”

Strongly condemn fascist illegal abductions in shadows of late night of Aamad Yusuf & now Shahbaz Gill's assistant Izhaar's wife, who is now incarcerated in women police station. I want to ask our legal community are there no fundamental right anymore? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 11, 2022

“But all they are succeeding in doing is further destabilizing the country. The only solution is fair & free elections,” Imran Khan said.