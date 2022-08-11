KARACHI: British airline increases flights for Pakistan.British airline Virgin Atlantic has announced to increase its flights to Pakistan. The increment includes operating nine flights in a week from Islamabad and Lahore.

According to details, Virgin Atlantic will be operating five two-way flights from Lahore. From London to Lahore, flights to operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. While from Lahore to London, flights to operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

British airline will also operate four flights from Islamabad and new schedule will be applicable from January 11, 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that first flight of British airline, Virgin Atlantic has landed at Islamabad International airport from Heathrow on December 11, 2020. A second flight in general and first at Lahore Airport landed on December 14, 2020.

Additionally, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner extended his felicitations over landing of inaugural flight of Virgin Atlantic airline in Pakistan. The airline is allow to operate direct flights to Islamabad from Manchester after approval from Pakistan’s aviation division.

