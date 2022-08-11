How much Pakistani cricketers are paid per game, according to the new central contracts for the 2022–23 season, Pakistani cricketers would receive Rs838,000 for each Test match, Rs515,000 for each ODI, and Rs372,075 if they play a T20I match.

According to the source, players were given contracts during a camp in Lahore, and some of them signed contracts while others are still examining them.

On June 30, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced men’s central contract lists for 2022-23, which came into effect from July 01, offering a 10% increase in salaries.

Four additional players were added to the “Emerging Category,” and PCB established separate red and white-ball contracts for the first time. As a result, 33 players in total—13 more than the previous season—have signed contracts for the following 12 months.

According to the report, a player will now get Rs838,000 for each Test match instead of Rs762,300 and Rs515,000 for each ODI. A cricketer used to receive Rs468,815 as match compensation for the 50-over format.

On the other hand, a player will receive Rs372,075 for a T20I as opposed to Rs338,250 from the previous season.

Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam, along with Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were awarded both red and white-ball contracts.

Amongst the 10 players who received red-ball contracts, Azhar Ali was promoted to Category A, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah were placed in Category C for the first time along with Saud Shakeel, who was awarded Category D.

Fawad Alam and Nauman Ali were retained in Category B and C, respectively, whereas Abid Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah were handed Category D contracts.

Moreover, 11 limited-over specialists were awarded white-ball contracts.

Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan, who were in Category B in 2021-22, have now been awarded Category A contracts, while Haris Rauf was promoted to Category B. Mohammad Nawaz had been retained in Category C.

Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir were promoted from Emerging to Category D where they are joined by first-timers Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zahid Mehmood.

The PCB expanded the number of players in the Emerging Category from three to seven as part of its strategy to support, nurture, and reward up-and-coming domestic performers. Ali Usman, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Qasim Akram, and Salman Ali Agha are the athletes in the emerging category.