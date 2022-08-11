CNG stations across Sindh to be shut from August 12

As the nation battles a gas crisis, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced on Thursday that the CNG filling stations in Sindh will again be closed from August 12 (Friday).

According to the SSGC, the fuel pumps in Karachi and the rest of the province will not have CNG available from 8pm on August 12 till 8am on August 15.

The company had already announced that it would stop supplying CNG stations from August 5 to August 8. As a result of Muharram, it later declared that the gas supply will not be cut off from August 5 to 8.

Earlier in July, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) discovered new gas reserves in Sindh’s Ghotki district after drilling an exploratory well.

“The joint venture (JV) of Guddu Block comprising Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) as the operator (70%), SPUD Energy PTY Limited (SEPL) (13.5%), IPR Transoil Corporation (IPRTOC) (11.5%) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5%) has discovered Gas from an Exploratory well namely Umair South East # 01, which is located in District Ghotki, Sindh,” the company stated.