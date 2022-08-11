Another PTI individual issues apology for anti-army statements. PTI member apologised for making wrong statements about the Pakistan Army.

The individual, Muhammad Shabbir, claimed to have been a member of the PTI for ten years and to have affection for both Imran Khan and the party.

“I went to the Supreme Court’s registry along with my friends — who also belong to the PTI — where I uttered some phrases after they insisted me to do so. I am now ashamed of doing that,” said Shabbir.

The PTI worker said that he realised that he has made a serious mistake. “I am sorry if I have hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he said, adding that he will not make this mistake in future.

Earlier, Muhammad Muneeb Kiyani, an ex-office bearer of the PTI’s student branch, said that he had waged a social media smear campaign against Pakistan Army soldiers.

He stated that he was ashamed and apologetic for what he did and that he did it because of the influence of “certain people”.

He added that the error he made was due to the influence of “certain people,” admitting “there was no truth in the tweets I generated and it was a big mistake. I also did not verify them.”

Meanwhile, the Karachi court cleared sedition and other charges brought against ARY news Ammad Yousaf, a day after his early-morning arrest from his home.

Ammad Yousaf was arrested without a warrant from his residence located in Karachi’s DHA on Wednesday.

Police officers along with plain-clothed persons forcibly entered the house of Ammad Yousaf. The raiding team diverted the CCTV cameras of Yousaf’s house and jumped into the house from the top of the main entrance. Also, they took away the licensed weapons and the DVR of the CCTV cameras installed in the house.

According to a copy of the FIR posted on the ARY News website, producer Adeel Raja, Yousaf, and anchorpersons Arshad Sharif and Khawar Ghuman had also been nominated in the case registered on August 8. The FIR was registered on behalf of the state by Memon Goth Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Ateequr Rehman. It was filed under Sections 121 (waging war against Pakistan), 506 (criminal intimidation), 505 (statements conducive to public mischief), 153 (wantonly provoking with the intent to cause riot), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 131 (abetting mutiny or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 124-A (sedition), 120 (concealing the design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (common intention) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.