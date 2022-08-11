Govt wants FTO to be relief oriented institution: Tax Ombudsman

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah on Wednesday said the government wanted to make FTO a public relief-oriented institution so that taxpayers could get relief.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman has decided 2,800 out of 3,000 complaints registered during the last six months, which is higher than a year ago, he said.

He was talking to the media on the occasion of inauguration ceremony of Facilitation Desk in FTO, flanked by president Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Shakeel Munir.

He said that the facilitation desk would help taxpayers and was an effort of FTO to protect the rights of taxpayers.

Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said, “we have the full support of the business community and President ICCI, Shakeel Munir is here with us as a representative of the business community.”

He said that many complaints had been received from taxpayers regarding the point of sales, on which a lot of relief had been provided.

The Federal Tax Ombudsman said that he got relief on the complaint of some businessmen related to cloth business in Abbottabad, and this decision was given by the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi.

He said that many cases of taxpayers were decided by the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, who decided 99pc of such cases against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Dr. Jah further said that FTO had decided many low salaried complaints and provided relief to them.

He further said that repayments were also made in the cases of Suzuki vehicles.

He was of the view that the FTO team worked hard to implement these decisions.

He said that, “we have to give people relief within a time frame of 60 days and it is fully implemented.”

Apart from this, FTO was committed to provide relief to people on emergency calls even on holidays.

He said that out of 180 complaints against FBR, 150 had been decided and more work was in progress.