Masood Khan thanks US leadership for standing with Muslims

WASHINGTON: Ambassador Masood Khan has thanked New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for the measures taken to apprehend the suspect of recent killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque city. He also paid tribute to Albuquerque Police Department (APD) for their professional excellence and swift action to track the suspect.

“The measures have addressed concerns of the Muslim community, in general, and Pakistani Americans, in particular, living in Albuquerque”, he said.

“We condole with the families of the victims, two of whom are of Pakistani origin. This is an irreparable and unacceptable loss”, he added. “We attach highest importance to the safety and security of Pakistani Community in the US and are grateful to the US authorities for ensuring that”, the Ambassador observed.

The Pakistan envoy also spoke to the families of Muhammad Afzaal Hussain and Naeem Hussein and assured them of full support.

Consul General Abrar Hashmi went to the Albuquerque city where he attended the interfaith and condolence event held at city’s Islamic Center. The event was attended by Governor Michelle Grisham, Albuquerque city officials, relatives of the victims and interfaith community leaders of the city.

In his meetings, he conveyed condolences and assured support from the Ambassador and leadership of Pakistan.

Earlier, in a letter to Governor Grisham, Ambassador Masood Khan thanked her for her resolve in pursuit of justice for the victims and their families as well as her solidarity with the Muslim community at this difficult time. He also urged Albuquerque Police to apprehend the killer(s) as soon as possible.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in their strongly worded statements have denounced those horrific incidents.

President Biden said “these hateful attacks have no place in America”.

Vice President Kamala Harris in her tweet assured the Administration’s support saying “we stand with the Muslim community in New Mexico and around our country.”