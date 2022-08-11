POA forms committee after two Pakistan boxers go missing

LAHORE: The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) on Wednesday confirmed the disappearance of two national boxers in Birmingham after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games. PBF secretary general Nasir Tang said yesterday that two pugilists – Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah – disappeared a couple of hours before the team’s departure for Islamabad. “The travel documents of both the boxers are with the PBF officials,” he added. Tang said the British government and the police had been informed about the disappearance of boxers. “We have seized the documents of the duo under the standard operating procedure,” he added. The PBF secretary said the boxers would be traced soon. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has formed a four-member committee to probe the matter. The four-member committee will be headed by Mohammad Shafiq, who is the president of the Pakistan Handball Federation. Other members of the committee include a member of the Pakistan Sports Board (to be nominated by the PSB), Colonel Sadaf Akram, secretary of the Army Sports Directorate, and secretary of the PBF.

The committee will initiate the inquiry upon the return of the Pakistan contingent to Pakistan. The two boxers – Suleman and Nazeerullah – were last seen for in-house breakfast at 10:00am but they never reported to the coach for departure. The team coach requested the hotel management to check the players’ hotel rooms where they found the luggage but the players were missing. The passports of the boxers, with six-month valid UK visa, are with the management of the Pakistan boxing team. The Pakistan contingent officials have also informed the Commonwealth Games Federation and Consulate General of Pakistan of the incident.