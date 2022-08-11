Shahrukh Khan confirmed to have special cameo in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a cameo in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, it has now been confirmed.

Aamir Khan in an interview with a news portal revealed that he managed to get Shah Rukh on board for his upcoming film, reported Times of India.

The PK actor said that he wanted someone to perform the role of Elvis Presley and needed a superstar from India for the role, therefore reached out to Shah Rukh.

There has been no official announcement made so far regarding Shah Rukh’s cameo in the film, even though a fan once asked Shah Rukh whether he has watched Laal Singh Chaddha.

Film Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and is slated to release soon on August 11. The movie features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles.