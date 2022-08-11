Hania comes up with hilarious Instagram reel

Actor and model Hania Aamir is winning hearts with her stunning portrayal of Hala in superhit serial Mere Humsafar.

She also continues to break the Internet with her latest Instagram reel that is going viral.

The celebrity’s latest clip, Hania Aamir and an unknown person were cleansing the house of rainwater with wipers. The video ended with her making a cute sad face. “Thank you Karachi. Please stay safe everyone,” the video’s caption read.

Her funny clip got over 20,000 likes. Fellow celebrity Sana Javed also liked the video. Social media users came up with funny comments in which they related the situation her character in Mere Humsafar is.

Here’s how they reacted.

“Khala taijan ko dubki lagwao is Mai ab”

“Pani ko taijaan ke room me phenk do”

“Hala ab ye Pani taijaan ke kamre me bhej do”

“Hala duba do taijaan ko”

“Taijan hala se kitna kaam karati ha”

With 5.6 million followers on Instagram, the actor shares beautiful and adorable clicks and videos of her personal and professional life with fans. Earlier, she posted an elegant picture of her holding a rose, dressed in black leather jacket.

The actor also stunned critics and fans alike with her performance in Ishqiya.