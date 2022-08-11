Blast from the past

“Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, you packed up our government, which was working well, and put the nation and the country at the alter of your wishes.”

“It also makes evident how individuals as Gen Faiz Hameed not only violate the sanctity of their oath but also in doing that bring a bad name to the revered institution of The Armed Forces that results you has to bear the brunt of personal ambitions.”

“Tens of thousands of billions of rupees we have spent on our defence budget so far. And what the outcome is: 1948, 1965, 1971, 1984 and 1999. If an independent commission of public representatives of Pakistan holds an inquiry into these five wars, anyone with even the slightest of self-respect will have his head bowed down with shame.”

“I remember Shah Mahmood Qureshi was in the meeting in which Imran Khan had refused to attend and Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa came into the room, his legs were shaking and he was perspiring. Foreign Minister said for god’s sake let Abhinandan go, India’s about to attack Pakistan at 9 pm.”