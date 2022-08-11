Following the controversial statement of Dr Shahbaz Gill, the federal government on Wednesday hinted that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan could be arrested.

In a statement on Wednesday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah alleged that it was decided to give controversial statement in a meeting presided over by Imran Khan. He said that a case will be registered against all the participants and if necessary, Imran Khan will also be arrested. The minister said that the Shahbaz Gill and Fawad Chaudhary have been assigned duties to give statement, adding that it is important to see if there was a party policy behind this statement. “They have made a huge mistake and will not be able to cover it now,” he added.

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that indecent language used by the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the national institution was unacceptable.

Imran Khan had damaged the image of politicians and political system by uncivilized and unparliamentary language, he said while talking to a private television channel. “We never heard such a filthy language against the important institution of Pakistan. The content used by PTI leader Shehbaz Gill against the national institution is totally objectionable,” he added.

Commenting on foreign funding case, he said, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had clearly mentioned in its decision that Imran Khan and his party had been receiving foreign funding.

In reply to a question about Lasbella incident, he said, someone funding PTI for spreading negative material over Lasbella helicopter crash. To a question about Imran Khan’s negative role in politics, he said, it was unfortunate that PTI leadership was working for personal interest.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PPP parliamentary leader in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must show some respect for state institutions. While talking to newsmen, he said the PTI leaders praise institutions when situations or decisions go in their favour but start criticizing when things go against them, adding that this could not go on. The PPP leader said that talks of democracy did not suit PTI leaders as everyone knew what they had done at the PPP public meeting held on party’s Yom-e-Tasees in Multan.

Gilani said while Toshakhana case against Imran Khan was yet to be decided, he and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari were still facing court hearings. PML-leaders were also appearing before the courts, he added. To a question, Gilani rubbished the idea that PTI was being subjected to political victimization. Rather, it was PPP that faced victimization during PTI tenure, he added.