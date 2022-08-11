PM seeks early report of inquiry commission on suspended power projects

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday asked the inquiry commission for an early submission of a report on suspension of power projects during around last four years.

He, chairing a meeting to review measures for promotion of solar energy in the country, also sought a detailed report on the amount received as fuel price adjustment through the electricity bills. He told the meeting that the people would be provided with solar systems as an alternate to the costly electricity being generated using the imported fuel.

The prime minister said that the alternate energy policy of Imran Khan’s government introduced in 2020, did not only fail to produce required results but also to attract investment in the sector. He also called for prioritizing Balochistan during the provision of solar systems in the country.

The prime minister said that the solarization would not only reduce the import bill of costly fuel but also help generate low-cost and environment-friendly electricity. The meeting was briefed in detail on the solar projects as an alternate to costly power projects. It was told that the government would launch solarization projects of around 14000 megawatt within next few months.

Out of these, the solar projects of around 9000 MW would be executed on priority.

Under the initiative, the solar systems would not only be provided on reduced prices but also be given tax incentives. The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to carry out comprehensive planning for an early execution of the solar projects. Meanwhile, the prime minister appreciated Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Ministry of Interior, provincial governments and all law enforcement agencies for maintaining peace on Youm-e-Ashur.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked Allah Almighty as the Youm-e-Ashur passed peacefully without any untoward incident happening anywhere. He lauded the officers and the personnel of Rangers, law enforcement agencies, particularly the police who faced the scorching heat and tough conditions to protect people’s lives and properties. The prime minister also paid tribute to the volunteer youths who also served to maintain discipline and made this day peaceful with team work and dedication. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while appreciating Italy’s support in the context of European Union’s preferential trading GSP Plus scheme, stressed the need to further harness the existing potential to enhance trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Italy.