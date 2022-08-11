PHC seeks report on promotion of police officers through PSB

Peshawar High Court Wednesday sought a report from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Establishment Department, Attorney General and Advocate General over writ petition filed against the promotion of police officers from grade-17 and above through Provincial Selection Board (PSB).

The two-member bench comprising Justice Ejaz Ahmed and Justice Fazal Subhan Butt directed to submit the report about the promotions till September 13 and said that the meeting of selection board convened during this period would be conditional in the court order.

Judges said that the court should also be informed whether the provincial government could decide promotions of officers from grade-17 and above and also about the modus operandi.

Councilors of the petitioner said that despite including officers having the ranks of District Police Officer and Superintendent of Police acquired confirmation for their appointments; the provincial government convened a meeting of PSB to promote blue eyed officers.

He contended that the Establishment Division has the ambit to promote officers of Grade-17 and above through Central Selection Board. He said that his clients have been ignored despite fulfilling the criteria for promotions.

The Advocate General prayed the court for granting time to collect and compile the comments. The court also directed federal authorities to present their stance and adjourn the proceedings till September 13.