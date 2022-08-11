Over 1,000 cops provided security to 11th Muharram processions, majali

Rawalpindi district police on Wednesday provided foolproof security cover to 11th Muharram processions and majalis while over 1200 cops were deployed to ensure security of the main mourning procession which was taken out from Chor Chowk.

According to a district police spokesman, over 170 traffic wardens and City Traffic Police (CTP), Officers were regulating traffic.

He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari had finalized foolproof security arrangements for 11th Muharram processions and majalis.

He said that senior police officers had visited different areas of the main procession and reviewed all the security arrangements.

The spokesman said that the CPO had directed the police officers to ensure tight security arrangements for Muharram processions and majalis. Thorough searching of the places of Majalis had been declared mandatory, before the start of any proceeding, he added.

The CPO had also directed for special deployment of lady-police at the security-checking points to conduct the physical checking and body search of female participants of the mourning processions.

The spokesman informed that the CTP had issued a diversion plan to regulate traffic during 11th Muharram procession of Chor Chowk.

All the traffic proceeding towards the route of 11th Muharram procession was diverted to other routes.

The traffic remained suspended on Peshawar Road, Masrial Road and Hali Road due to Chor Chowk mourning procession.

The traffic coming from Saddar towards Chairing Cross Westridge, APS School, Marble factory, IJP Road to Pirwadhi was diverted to IJP road from Chairing Cross.

The traffic coming from Peshawar to Saddar was diverted towards IJP Road, Carriage Factory, Passport Office, Bakeri Chowk and Transit Camp.

The traffic coming from Chor Chowk was not allowed towards Range Road while traffic coming from Misrayal towards Chor Chowk was diverted to Range Road.

Entry of vehicles on the route of the processions was blocked by erecting barricades and other hurdles.

The parking of vehicles, motorcycles and hand push carts along with route of procession of 11th Muharram had also been banned.

Special squads comprising officers and traffic wardens were assigned duties to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the mourners and the road users.