Steps being taken to help flood victims in Lasbela: DC

Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Murad Khan Kasi on Wednesday said on special direction of Chief Minister Balochistan, measures were being taken to help flood victims in respective areas of the district.

He said that medical facilities were being provided to the flood victims on an emergency basis in the supervision of the district administration in collaboration with the Department of Health and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad (PIMS). He also lauded the efforts of the specialist surgeons of PIMS and the health department staff for working day and night with aim to provide healthcare facilities to the patients in the area.

The DC said that a disaster control room was established in the DC office and staff were deployed to monitor the situation under the health plan in DHQ Uthal and RHC Lakhra camp. He said that epidemic diseases had been controlled by providing timely treatment to patients suffering from malaria and diarrhea diseases, adding that free medicines and medical facilities were being provided to patients.

the impression related to epidemics in the areas as negative propaganda on social media, DC Murad said that the district administration had organized a medical camp for one week with the support of PIMS, adding that spray drive had been started on a war footing against mosquito repellents in the flood-affected urban areas, Gadani, Hub, Uthal.