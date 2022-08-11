Govt vigorously engaged in relief and rehab of flood victims: Cheema

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema has said the Punjab government was vigorously engaged in relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees. In this regard, PDMA has established 29 relief camps in Mianwali and DG Khan division in which 994 people from 190 families have been provided shelter. These displaced people are being provided with three meals a day, clean drinking water along with treatment facilities.

So far, 31933 people have been provided medical facilities, he added. He said that six relief camps have also been set up for the treatment of livestock in flood-hit areas and 491 animals are being treated. Meanwhile, ration bags have been distributed in 11461 families for one month and 12189 tents have also been distributed among them. Punjab government is providing all possible support to institutions and steps are underway to shift flood victims back to their homes, he said.

Cheema further said that 25 teams are working day and night to assess the damages to homes and crops of flood affectees. We also pay tributes to the services of Pak army in rescue and relief operation; he asserted and further said that Pak army is always ready and available to extend necessary help and support.