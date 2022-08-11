Whosoever talks against army is an enemy of Pakistan and Islam: Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the Pakistan Armed Forces are the guarantors to safeguard the frontiers of our country and are also a symbol of our pride adding that only an enemy to the country can indulge into a propaganda against the army. He stated that whosoever talks against the army, should be declared as an enemy of Pakistan and to the religion of Islam. He said that no one can talk against the Pakistan Army under any circumstances.

He denounced that PML-N are making a false and a baseless propaganda. CM highlighted that Imran Khan, PTI and the whole nation is standing with the Pakistan Army. CM stated that we will not allow anyone to attain political motives by defaming the army adding that a false propaganda is being launched from the PML-N media cell.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi personally supervised the security arrangements on Ashura Muharram and remained in touch with the concerned officials till late at night to issue necessary instructions for maintaining peace in the province.

The CM went to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to monitor the security arrangements for the and expressed the satisfaction that Ashura has passed peacefully. ‘I congratulate the political and administrative team,’ he added.

While appreciating the cabinet committee for law and order for the best arrangements, he expressed satisfaction over the foolproof security arrangements across the province. The police, administration and law enforcement agencies, together, maintained the atmosphere of peace and harmony by maintaining the best security arrangements in every city, he noted. The government ensured the safety of people’s lives and property by working day and night during Muharram, especially on the 10th of Muharram. The law and order situation remained under control as the best coordination was maintained by the line departments to ensure a peaceful atmosphere, he mentioned. The CM noted that the officials of peace committees and parliamentarians also played their role to maintain the atmosphere of harmony during Ashura Muharram. The ulema played their role as well and peace was maintained due to the coordinated work of all sections of the society, he concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has announced eight lakh rupees each for the heirs of seven people who lost their lives in flash floods in the Esa Khel area of Mianwali.

The CM has telephonically contacted Speaker Punjab assembly Sibtain Khan and directed to disburse Rs 5.6 million among the heirs without delay. The damages to houses and crops would also be compensated and the owners of completely destroyed houses would be given financial assistance of six lakh rupees per person. Similarly, owners of partially damaged houses would get four lakh rupees per person and damages to livestock will also be redressed, he added.

The Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi strongly condemned the suicide attack on the military convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan and paid tributes to the martyred security officials.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and added that the nation salutes the brave sons who laid down their lives for the country.

Earlier, Former chairman of Lahore-Chicago sister city committee and former district Nazim Mandi Bahauddin Riaz Asghar Chaudhry and member of Lahore-Chicago sister city committee and central joint secretary of PMLQ Rana Shiraz Hafeez called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The methodology of the proposed nurses’ training program in Chicago and the collaboration of American institutions with technical universities of Punjab were discussed.

The CM observed that it is the need of the hour to develop the nursing sector on modern lines and added that the proposal of sending nurses to Chicago for training will be reviewed. The modern training opportunity would help them to find jobs there, he said. In order to improve the quality of the nursing sector in Punjab, there is a need to work on the faculty and syllabus for attaining international standards, he noted. Lahore and Chicago were declared Sister Cities during my previous tenure and we would move forward by finding new avenues of bilateral cooperation, the CM concluded. It may be added that Lahore and Chicago were declared Sister Cities in the previous tenure of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi visited the head office of Punjab Safe Cities Authority in Qurban Lines on Ashur day and inspected the monitoring of processions and majalis through CCTV cameras in Lahore and other cities. He reviewed the security arrangements of routes of different processions on the digital wall and was apprised of the security measures taken by the government departments. The CM expressed satisfaction over foolproof security arrangements adding that security forces were fully vigilant to thwart the evil intentions of anti-national forces.