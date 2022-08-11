Bridge in Kherson region made unusable: Ukrainian army

The Ukrainian army said Wednesday it struck and made unusable a bridge in the Russian-held Kherson region, after hitting another key bridge in the same area a few days before. A “precise and efficient strike” against a bridge near the Kakhovka hydropower plant made it “unusable”, the Operational Command “South” said on Facebook. Another bridge in the same region, the Antonivskiy bridge — deemed to be strategic for Russian military logistics — was hit a few days earlier, the Ukrainian armed forces had reported on Monday. The Antonivskiy bridge, crossing the Dnipro river in the suburbs of Kherson — a city occupied by Russia — had already been hit and partially destroyed on July 27. The Russian army was forced to install a pontoon to cross the water. Kherson, the capital of the region, is located only a few kilometres away from the frontlines. The wider region — also called Kherson — is essential to Ukrainian agriculture.