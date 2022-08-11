Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 11 August 2022 is being sold for Rs. 128800 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 150300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 11 August 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 150300 Rs. 137774 Rs. 131513 Rs. 112725 per 10 Gram Rs. 128800 Rs. 118066 Rs. 112700 Rs. 96600 per Gram Gold Rs. 12880 Rs. 11807 Rs. 11270 Rs. 9660

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.