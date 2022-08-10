Pete Davidson’s family ‘celebrating’ his split with Kim Kardashian

According to a source, Pete Davidson’s family “truly despised” Kim Kardashian and did not approve of their relationship.

Following the dramatic breakup of the comedian with Kim Kardashian nine months after they first started dating, Pete Davidson’s family is apparently content.

Since the news of his separation reached the media, the family of the former Saturday Night Live performer has been “celebrating,” a source informed Showbiz 411, according to OK! Magazine.

The insider continued, “His mother definitely put her foot down” on the relationship.

Earlier, it was reported by several media outlets that the comedian, 28, and the Skims founder, 41, have broken up and that it happened roughly a week ago.

An insider told E! News that Kardashian and Davidson decided to end their relationship because their hectic schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The source close to them further said that the former flames have “a lot of love and respect for each other” and despite breakup, the duo would remain friends.

The exes started dating sometime after Kardashian appeared on SNL in October 2019. The reality TV star later talked about the headline-making romance on The Kardashians.

“So, this is how everything went down with Pete,” Kardashian stated on the programme. We had a vibe when we kissed in the scene while I was doing SNL. And I thought, “Oh (expletive). Perhaps I should just give something else a shot!

But Pete doesn’t attend my after-party — everyone was there — and he doesn’t give me any time, so a few days later, I called the SNL producer and asked, “Hey, do you have Pete’s number? They responded with “Yeah,” she continued.

Kardashian admitted that she contacted Davidson even though she had no intentions of getting close to him seriously and was only looking for a little sexual chemistry. However, the texting later developed into a serious relationship.