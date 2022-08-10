IHC rejects PTI’s plea asking for suspension of by-polls’ schedule

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the respondents in response to the PTI’s request that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) immediately suspend the timetable it had published for by-elections on nine National Assembly (NA) seats.

Faisal Chaudhry, the petitioner’s attorney, asked the court to halt the election schedule during the hearing.

Justice Aamer Farooq asked him to tell the reasons as to why the schedule be suspended. “You want the elections to be postponed. There must be legal reasons for that. After all, the NA seats had fallen vacant on account of resignations given by the PTI MNAs, which led to announcement of the schedule by the election commission,” he remarked.

PTI’s counsel replied that the party’s petition against phased acceptance of its 123 legislator’s resignations was already sub judice.

“Let elections on these nine seats be held first; elections on the remaining seats will be held later. Your party better contest the elections,” Justice Aamer said while addressing Faisal Chaudhry.

The matter was then postponed until August 16 by the court.

The PTI MNAs’ resignations were accepted by the NA speaker after their party’s government was overthrown on April 10, 2022, some ten days prior.

Then, on September 25, 2022, the ECP declared that by-elections will be held for nine lower house seats.