UN ignores Saudi violations against Yemeni children

Yemen’s Ministry of Human Rights held a press conference in Yemen’s capital Sana’a to expose the Secretary-General of the United Nations’ allegations and fallacies regarding the plight of Yemeni children.

Officials claim that the UN has helped the Saudi-led coalition kill Yemeni children by providing political cover for Riyadh’s violations. Furthermore, the world body removed the kingdom from the list of groups accused of violating the rights of children.

According to human rights organizations, Saudi airstrikes have killed or maimed over 9,000 children since the war began in 2015. According to health officials, more than a million children are malnourished, making it one of the highest rates in the world.

Human rights activists claim that the United Nations funding for its programs is held hostage by Saudi Arabia. They believe Riyadh will be brought to justice for atrocities committed against Yemeni children during its years-long war in Yemen.