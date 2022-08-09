Industrial academia linkages key to boost industrialization: FTO

Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Mahmood Jah on Monday said industrial academia linkages are a powerful sustainers of industrial agglomerations and serve to propel economic growth and widen knowledge about the application of latest technologies in different diversified sectors of economy.

Talking to a high-level corporate sector delegation led by Almas Hyder Chairman Spel Technology Support Dr Asif Jah said a strong linkage ensures that research and development activities in universities are fully oriented towards demands in the markets.

He said technology continues to change rapidly, we need people to be on the ball to continue to innovate and create new applications to meet the demands of domestic and global markets.

He said linkage helps academician a lot to be upgraded on advancing technologies via technology transfer and knowledge sharing. He said universities are the best partners as they have the right environment with brilliant minds interacting with one another having access to technologies that can help in the endeavours.

He said proper funding through proper combination of industrial partnership will help bridge the skills gap and produce the 21st century workforce anywhere around the globe.

He said West has made tremendous progress after industrial revolution and industry was strengthened by academia-industry linkage. Now, there is great emphasis in East to bridge the academia and industry. Pakistan, among other Asian countries, is far behind in the development of this relationship.

Commercialization of high technology products becomes possible through strong academia-industry linkage he added.

Leader of the delegation Almas Hyder said keeping in view it’s emerging importance, he made strenuous efforts for getting free support of ultra-modern”AutoDesk software” valued $2.69mfrom a leading US company for the University of Home Economics (UHE) which will help impart latest knowledge to students and train the on job professional executives through evening programs. He said faculty and students will have direct free access to world’s best Autodesk software. He said ‘Spel Technology Support’ has inked MOU exclusively for educational purpose with VC UHE Prof. Dr. Kanwal Ameen and handed over Autodesk software which included latest ten design tools like AutoCAD,3dsMax, Maya, Mudbox, Flame, Fusion360, Inverter, ReCap pro,Arnoldand character Generation which were being used worldwide in successfully developing latest designing in architecture, engineering, construction, media, entertainment, design and manufacturing sectors.

He expressed his commitment to academia and industry to continue to support educational institutions in Pakistan. He said the goal of Autodesk software was to design a product that could be easily and economically manufactured as 70 pc cost of a product was determined by the design decisions, he concluded.