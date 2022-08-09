Gold slips after solid US jobs data last week

Gold prices fell slightly on Monday after strong US employment statistics last week raised the potential of fast interest rate rises by the US Federal Reserve, raising the dollar and Treasury rates. Spot gold was down 0.1pc at $1,771.74 per ounce, after falling 1pc the previous session. Gold futures in the United States fell 0.2pc to $1,788.20.Spot silver remained unchanged at $19.87 per ounce, while platinum dropped 1.3pc to $920.25.Palladium remained stable at $2,125.68 per ounce. Copper prices rose as inventories fell and exports improved in the top consumer. Fears of weakening demand from a global recession were offset by China.