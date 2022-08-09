Youm-e-Ashur a struggle between good and evil

President Dr Arif Alvi said the supreme sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) was a beacon of light for the Muslims and it carried the message that against the apparatus of oppression and tyranny one should be the flag-bearer of truth and righteousness. In a message on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, he said in the Islamic history, Muharram-ul-Haram was a month of respect, dignity and blessings. During this month, most important events of Islamic history occurred, he added. He said the Youm-e-Ashur or the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram was of special importance and blessings for the Muslim Ummah. On this day, Imam Hussain (AS) refused to show allegiance to an oppressive ruler and embraced martyrdom along with his family members and other loyal companions for Islam and for truth and righteousness, he noted. The President said the grandson of Prophet (PBUH)) sacrificed his life but did not bow his head before the forces of evil. On this day, Imam Hussain (AS), his family and loyal companions set a great example of bravery, courage and sacrifice, and gave a new life to Islam with their blood, he observed. He said every Muslim was tearful on this tragic incident and the grave cruelty against the family of Holy Prophet (PBUH). People should raise their voice in protest against the forces who were unleashing oppression and disobeying the orders of Allah, he stressed. “We should always be ready for struggle with patience, steadfastness and courage, at the individual and collective level for victory and success of virtue.” Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Islam is alive because of the sacrifices of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions and these sacrifices give courage and hope to the faithful in the face of difficulties and challenges. In a message on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur, he said this day reminded of the unparalleled struggle between good and evil, when a group led by Imam Hussain (AS) refused to show allegiance to evil and stood before a seemingly powerful faction. Imam Hussain (AS) became a symbol of courage, determination and bravery, he remarked. The PM said on the 9th and 10th of Muharram, the family of Imam Hussain (AS) and his loyal companions despite lack of resources challenged the forces of oppression and tyranny and made Islam alive with the sacrifice of their lives. He said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) was an important lesson for the Muslim Ummah.