Don’t try to create ‘chaos’: govt to PTI

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Monday warned the PTI leadership that they will not be allowed to create chaos and only a peaceful rally in Islamabad will be allowed on August 13. The minister said this during his visit to the residence of Brigadier Khalid who embraced martyrdom in the Lasbela helicopter crash. He said Imran was a ‘foreign agent’ certified by the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “Remember that you will be allowed to hold peaceful protests […] it is your constitutional right […] but if you use violence or threaten and blackmail [the government] then there will be repercussions worse than May 25 […] we are prepared for it,” he said. Sanaullah was referring to the party’s long march to the capital earlier this year when its supporters dislodged containers placed to impede their advances and braved tear-gas shelling to somehow reach the D-Chowk in the capital. His statement comes a day after PTI chairman Imran Khan said that he would announce a strategy to “counter the fascism” of the coalition parties. Sanaullah accused the former prime minister of constantly changing his plans, which he said was reflective of the fact that he himself was unsure of what to do next. “Now he has called a jalsa and said that an ultimatum will be given,” the minister said.

“He will issue an ultimatum for what? To call elections? But what happened to you wanting to remove the chief election commissioner (CEC)?

“First, remove the CEC, dissolve assemblies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, get your [National Assembly] resignations accepted and then talk about elections,” Sanaullah said, adding that until the route he mentioned was taken, the PTI’s demand for fresh polls would count as a sham.

Talking about the negative social media campaign on the tragic incident of army helicopter crash amid flood relief operation in Balochistan, the minister said that the army’s role in the country’s protection, whether it was related to national security or natural disaster, was “honourable”.

“Today, I want to clarify that in this nation of 22 billion people, you won’t find one person who doesn’t love the army or doesn’t respect its sacrifices,” he asserted.

“I believe that those who create these trends have been led astray. And I have said this multiple times that this man, who is the head of the PTI, is misleading the nation and dividing the youth,” Sanaullah alleged, calling on the public to reject Imran.

He warned that if the PTI chairman was not rejected today, he would “mislead the nation towards an untoward situation that none of us want”.

He further promised that all the people “responsible for leading the nation astray” will be punished.

“We have formed two committees in the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency), one will initiate inquiry against the hateful comments against the military and the other will probe foreign funding. “Let me promise you today that every person named in the inquiry will be booked and arrested,” Sanaullah added.

Sana said Mr Faisal, brother of Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, had disclosed that Brigadier Muhammad Khalid had wished martyrdom and Allah Almighty fulfilled his desire.

Appreciating the role of Pak army in war and peace, the minister said that during national calamities the army stood with the masses to give them much-needed relief. It was only due to their sacrifices that the nation had inherent love for the Pak army, he added.

He said that families of the martyrs had great esteem and he would be pleased to serve the families of martyrs if they had any problem.

Responding to a question about negative propaganda against the martyrs, he said that each and every patriotic Pakistani loved Pak army but a smear social media campaign was launched with ulterior motives to divide the nation.

“It’s a deep-rooted conspiracy which might push the country towards a major setback if immediately remedial action was not taken, he added.

He said that it was only due to the sacrifices of the martyrs that such elements defaming Pakistan army had been exposed and every Pakistani was condemning their action.

Responding to a question, the minister said that Fawad Chaudhry had given a statement in his favor and now he was satisfying PTI leaders by hurling allegations.

He said that federation and provinces were part of a system. “We acknowledge rights of the provinces and the provinces should also respond in the same spirit,” he added.

To a question, Sana said the TLP intended to observe a sit-in at Faizabad Chowk which could not be allowed. However, they could hold peaceful protestation in Liaqat Bagh, H-9 or Play Ground which had been allowed by Islamabad High Court for this purpose. However, the protestation should be under certain conditions and in case of violation an action would be taken against the responsible, he added.

He clarified that no one would be allowed to close down the busy crossings which might cause problems for the general public.

Regarding Toshakhana, Sana said that Imran Khan had stolen many things from the Toshakhana. He deposited 20% amount and sold out the same items in the open market at high rate which also brought diplomatic humiliation for the country. He said that the profit earned from this deal was not reflected in the assets of Imran Khan.