Bahawalpur, Peshawar get new commanders

The Pakistan Army Monday announced the transfer and posting of three three-star generals including Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who has been appointed Commander Bahawalpur Corps, according to the Inter Services Public Relations. Lieutenant General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been posted as Commander Peshawar Corps to replace Faiz Hameed, it said. Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been posted as Military Secretary Pakistan Army. Lt Gen Faiz Hameed headed the country’s premier intelligence agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) between June 2019 and November 2021, before he was made Commander Peshawar Corp. In Monday’s announcement, the military has effectively rotated the three senior officers. Lieutenant General Khalid Zia was serving as Commander Bahawalpur Corp, also known as XXXI Crop, and he has replaced Lt General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Military Secretary Pakistan Army. Lt General Hassan Azhar Hayat was serving as Military Secretary (MS) at GHQ, Rawalpindi since November 2020 when he was promoted to the three-star rank along with Asif Ghafoor and others. Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor was appointed Commander Quetta Crop last week. Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was appointed DG ISI on June 16, 2019.

Prior to his appointment as DG ISI, he held the post of adjutant-general at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters. General Hameed hails from Punjab’s Chakwal. He was from the Baloch Regiment. His earlier appointments included as the Chief of Staff Rawalpindi Ten Corps, General Officer Commanding Pannu Aqil, and ISI DG Counter Intelligence.

Last month, as many as 32 brigadiers of the Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of major-general.

Those promoted include Brigadier Omer Naseem, Brigadier Syed Abbas Ali, Brigadier Muhammad Abbas, Brigadier Muhammad Shahid Abro, Brigadier Luqman Hafeez, Brigadier Mohammad Yasir Elahi, Brigadier Adeel Haider Minhas, Brigadier Syed Ali Raza, Brigadier Shahid Pervaiz, Brigadier Ahsan Waqas Kayani, Brigadier Azhar Yasin, Brigadier Qaisar Suleman, Brigadier Haroon Ishaq Raja, Brigadier Aamer Amin, Brigadier Haroon Hameed Chaudhary, Brigadier Waseem Iftikhar Cheema, Brigadier Muhammad Hussain, Brigadier Shoaib Bin Akram, Brigadier Kashif Khalil, Brigadier Kashif Abdullah, Brigadier Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Faisal Naseer, Brigadier Ahmad Kamal and Brigadier Saeedur Rehman Sarwar.

Those approved by Army Medical Corps include Brigadier Tufail Ahmad, Brigadier Rizwan Sadiq, Brigadier Ijaz Ahmad, Brigadier Nadeem Fazal, Brigadier Shoaib Ahmed, Brigadier Tahir Masood Ahmad, Brigadier Waseem Ahmad Khan and Brigadier Sohail Sabir.

In February, the army promoted two officers belonging to the Hindu minority community to the rank of lieutenant colonel. Born in 1981, Major Dr Kailash Kumar hailing from Sindh’s Tharparkar district commissioned into the army in 2008.

Major Dr Anil Kumar aged around 40 years is a resident of Sindh’s Badin district and got commission in the army in 2007. Both the officers have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.